Missing, murdered women inquiry urged to earn trust of family members
Families of missing and murdered indigenous women told a national inquiry on its final day of hearings in Whitehorse that they have little faith in the process and their trust must be earned. The emotional hearings ran for three days and heard from dozens of family members of girls or women who have disappeared or been killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal...
|May 30
|Idiot Child
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|May '17
|watching livonia
|45
|Ontario opens support centres for families of m...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC