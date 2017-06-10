Missing, murdered women inquiry urged...

Missing, murdered women inquiry urged to earn trust of family members

Thursday Jun 1

Families of missing and murdered indigenous women told a national inquiry on its final day of hearings in Whitehorse that they have little faith in the process and their trust must be earned. The emotional hearings ran for three days and heard from dozens of family members representing 14 girls or women who have disappeared or been killed.

Yukon

