Michele Moreau resigns from inquiry i...

Michele Moreau resigns from inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Murder victim Elsie Shorty's family sing a song as a tribute to her at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, YT., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Murder victim Elsie Shorty's family sing a song as a tribute to her at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, YT., Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal... May '17 Idiot Child 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... May '17 watching livonia 45
News Ontario opens support centres for families of m... Apr '17 Crawford 1
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC