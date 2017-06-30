Michele Moreau resigns from inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women

Murder victim Elsie Shorty's family sing a song as a tribute to her at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, YT., Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Murder victim Elsie Shorty's family sing a song as a tribute to her at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls taking place in Whitehorse, YT., Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

