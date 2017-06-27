Female elk in parts of Alberta, B.C. ...

Female elk in parts of Alberta, B.C. have learned to become almost invulnerable to human hunters: study

Once they reach nine or 10 years of age, female elk have usually learned to outsmart their main predators - human hunters - and become almost "invulnerable" to them, according to a University of Alberta study published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday. For six years, lead author and biologist Mark Boyce and his team used the diverse landscape of southwest Alberta and southeast British Columbia as a backdrop for their research.

Yukon

