Empathy program can save kids' lives, says researcher

The number of teens considering suicide in Red Deer schools went down from 4.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent after the Empathy program started. Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton for the past 16 years.

