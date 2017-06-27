Actual Evidence of Oppression of Gays From Whitehorse, Yukon Territory
RCMP in Whitehorse have opened an investigation into an act of vandalism on a newly painted rainbow crosswalk installed by the city in support of the LGBTQ community. Witnesses said a white truck allegedly stopped on the crosswalk on Monday and burned rubber, leaving long black marks across the rainbow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal...
|May 30
|Idiot Child
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|May '17
|watching livonia
|45
|Ontario opens support centres for families of m...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC