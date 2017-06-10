$10K for you and you and you: Alberta man drops off cheques in each...
Geoff Gyles of Canmore, Alta., here with his wife, Jennifer, is celebrating Canada 150 by travelling to every capital city in Canada and dropping off a cheque for $10,000 to help feed the hungry. It's Gyles's unique way of celebrating Canada 150.
