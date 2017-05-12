There have already been about 3,000 A...

There have already been about 3,000 Alaska earthquakes this month

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A series of significant May earthquakes and their aftershocks are being examined by seismologists, who say Alaska is markedly above its usual rate of earthquakes for the month. Alaska Earthquake Center seismologist Natalia Ruppert said Alaska typically experiences a "background level" of 35,000 earthquakes each year, plus any significant earthquakes and their aftershocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... May 2 watching livonia 45
News Ontario opens support centres for families of m... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
News Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Medewiwin 1
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC