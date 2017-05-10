The numbers behind the Yukon earthquake
Some residents in Yukon and British Columbia woke to a rumble on Monday morning as a series of earthquakes shook the region. The first quake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale and took place 127 kilometres outside of Whitehorse, near the border with British Columbia, according to Natural Resources Canada.
