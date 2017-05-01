Strong 6.2 quake, multiple aftershock...

Strong 6.2 quake, multiple aftershocks, jolt parts of Yukon and northwest B.C.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SooToday

Dozens of aftershocks rattled parts of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia after a strong earthquake shook the area Monday. Natural Resources Canada reported that the first quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit at 5:31 a.m. Pacific time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario opens support centres for families of m... Apr 18 Crawford 1
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Feb '17 Canadians Deported 44
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
News Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Medewiwin 1
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC