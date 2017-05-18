Spring seeding in jeopardy on flooded farms in northern Alberta
About 1,500 acres on John Krysztan's farm are underwater due to flooding on the nearby Whitemud River. Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton for the past 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|45
|Ontario opens support centres for families of m...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC