MMIWG inquiry delays community visits...

MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fall 2017

Monday May 15 Read more: Nunatsiaq News

Inquiry commissioner Michele Audette stands during a smudging ceremony ahead of a Feburary press conference and update into the inquiry's progress. The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Women and Girls has a new approach and a new timeline, but it remains unclear how and when Inuit families and organizations will take part.

