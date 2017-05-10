Inquiry into missing and murdered won't talk to most families until the fall
National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller speaks during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. The inquiry that is looking into Canada's missing and murdered Indigenous women says privacy and process issues have left it with the names of fewer than 100 victims' families in its database National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller speaks during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
