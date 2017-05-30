Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame to Induct Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn in First Ceremony Since 2011
The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will finally return Sept. 23 at Toronto's Massey Hall, after performing rights organization Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada purchased it in late 2011.
