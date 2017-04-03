Provinces to release details of interprovincial free trade deal Friday

Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains will join his Ontario counterpart Brad Duguid and others Friday to release the final text of the Canada Free Trade Agreement, an interprovincial trade deal meant to set Canada on a path where fewer regulations and more common standards make it easier to do business across provincial borders. Nearly nine months after Canada's premiers announced they'd reached an agreement in principle on a new Canada Free Trade Agreement, details on what's covered and what's not will finally be revealed in Toronto on Friday.

