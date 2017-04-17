Ontario opens support centres for families of murdered and missing indigenous women
There are 1 comment on the The Toronto Star story from Monday Apr 17, titled Ontario opens support centres for families of murdered and missing indigenous women.
Ontario hires Maggie Cywink, whose sister was slain in 1994, as special advisor during the national inquiry, set to start on May 29. Maggie Cywink is Ontario's special advisor to the provincial government, representing the families of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls. Her sister, Sonya Cywink, was murdered in 1994.
Toronto, Canada
#1 Tuesday Apr 18
