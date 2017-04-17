There are on the The Toronto Star story from Monday Apr 17, titled Ontario opens support centres for families of murdered and missing indigenous women. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:

Ontario hires Maggie Cywink, whose sister was slain in 1994, as special advisor during the national inquiry, set to start on May 29. Maggie Cywink is Ontario's special advisor to the provincial government, representing the families of murdered and missing indigenous women and girls. Her sister, Sonya Cywink, was murdered in 1994.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Toronto Star.