Whitehorse getting ready for third Syrian refugee family
Hilary Gladish of the Riverdale Baptist Church says it has taken the better part of a year to clear all the hurdles to bring another family to Whitehorse. A committee from Whitehorse's Riverdale Baptist Church is preparing for the arrival of another Syrian refugee family, next week.
