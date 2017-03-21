Rocky road ahead for proposed gravel quarry near Miles Canyon
Doug Gonder, with Norcope Construction, told Whitehorse city council that his proposed quarry would help 'keep the price of gravel down' in the city. Norcope Construction Group wants to build and operate a quarry and industrial operation on a 21 hectare parcel of land sandwiched between the Alaska Highway and the Yukon River near Miles Canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Feb '17
|Canadians Deported
|44
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC