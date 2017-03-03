Nevada Zinc: Livingstone Project Potential as Source of Large Gold...
Nevada Zinc Corporation is pleased to report that it has correlated several lines of evidence to define a significant bedrock gold target on its Livingstone gold property within the Tintina Gold Belt in Yukon. The Company has determined that a strong, steeply dipping EM conductor, identified in a comprehensive 2016 Yukon Geological Survey geophysics study, coincides with soil geochemical anomalies identified by Nevada Zinc geologists.
