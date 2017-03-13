Maternity doctors urge Yukon Government to cover diagnostic test for women over 35
Doctors at a Whitehorse maternity clinic urging the Yukon government to cover the cost of the Harmony diagnostic test for pregnant women over 35. Doctors at a Whitehorse maternity clinic are calling on the Yukon government to cover the cost of a diagnostic test for pregnant women who are over the age of 35. The Harmony test is a non invasive prenatal test that determines whether a woman is carrying a baby with trisomy 21 or Down's Syndrome. It also tests for trisomy 18 and trisomy 13, both of which cause severe birth defects and are most often fatal.
