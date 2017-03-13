Delta B752 near Whitehorse on Mar 4th 2017, crew oxygen low pressure
A Delta Airlines Boeing 757-200, registration N6713Y performing flight DL-1088 from Minneapolis,MN to Anchorage,AK with 206 people on board, was enroute at FL360 about 50nm westnorthwest of Whitehorse,YT when the crew received a low pressure indication for the crew oxygen system. The captain tested his oxygen mask and found it was not working.
