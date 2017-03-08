British cyclist takes on Tuktoyaktuk ice road during 'end of era' season
British adventure traveller Mark Hine, pictured during a hike along the Yukon Quest trail last year, is planning to pedal from Tuktoyaktuk to Vancouver. British adventurer Mark Hines says he was trying to think of "something bigger and better" when he came up with the idea to fat bike from Tuktoyaktuk to Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Feb 16
|Canadians Deported
|44
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC