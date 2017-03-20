Blues musicians meet silent movies

Blues musicians meet silent movies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Daily Courier

Brandon Isaak and Keith Picot, both former winners of Maple Leaf Awards , have branched out into silent film and comedy, which, along with the music, combine for a multimedia tribute to a bygone era "Silent film has always been a sexy medium for both Keith and myself, but making silent films is a fairly new thing for us," said Isaak. "Putting film to music naturally called for silent moving pictures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Feb '17 Canadians Deported 44
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
News Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Medewiwin 1
News Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15) Apr '15 Lola 1
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC