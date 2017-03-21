A Supreme Court ruling will determine how much we value our water
Maude Barlow is the national chairperson of the Council of Canadians and author of Boiling Point: Government Neglect, Corporate Abuse and Canada's Water Crisis. This week, three Yukon First Nations and two conservation groups are at the Supreme Court of Canada, fighting to protect one of the planet's most pristine watersheds - the Peel River Watershed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Feb '17
|Canadians Deported
|44
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC