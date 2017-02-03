The North comes into focus at Yukon's Available Light Film Festival
Angry Inuk, by Nunavut filmmaker Alethea Anraquq-Baril, will be screened at the festival's opening night gala, on Sunday. For Yukon film buffs, it's the biggest week of the year - when they can spend their afternoons and evenings soaking up some of the best new films from across the North and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|1 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|4
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC