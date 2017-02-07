Southeast in Sepia: Donald Trump's grandfather made his fortune in the Yukon
It might come as a surprise to Northerners that Donald Trump's grandfather made his first fortune "mining miners" during the Klondike gold rush in Bennett, British Columbia and Whitehorse, Yukon. Indeed, Friedrich Trumpf, born in Germany in 1869, ran restaurants and hotels in Seattle, Washington and along the Yukon River.
