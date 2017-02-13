Opioid crisis hits 'every neighbourhood,' Edmonton mayor says
Vancouver firefighters Jason Lynch and Jay Jakubec work to revive an addict who has already had two doses of Narcan after overdosing on fentanyl on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton for the past 16 years.
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|22 min
|bandaid from Cuber
|33
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
