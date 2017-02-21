Edmonton to borrow $510M to turn Yellowhead into freeway
The City of Edmonton will borrow $510 million to upgrade Yellowhead Trail, and taxpayers will cover the borrowing costs. Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton for the past 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Feb 16
|Canadians Deported
|44
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC