Alaskan Matt Hall wins 2017 Yukon Que...

Alaskan Matt Hall wins 2017 Yukon Quest Sled Dog race

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: CBC News

Matt Hall rides his sled down onto the Yukon River on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, at the start of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race in Whitehorse, Yukon. Alaskan musher Matt Hall has won the Yukon Quest sled dog race arriving at the Fairbanks, Alaska finish line just after noon, Alaska time, Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 5 hr Trump is da MANE 42
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
News Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Medewiwin 1
News Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15) Apr '15 Lola 1
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC