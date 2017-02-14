Alaskan Matt Hall wins 2017 Yukon Quest Sled Dog race

Matt Hall rides his sled down onto the Yukon River on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, at the start of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race in Whitehorse, Yukon. Alaskan musher Matt Hall has won the Yukon Quest sled dog race arriving at the Fairbanks, Alaska finish line just after noon, Alaska time, Tuesday.

