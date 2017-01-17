Yukon's Frostbite festival cancelled for 2017
Kevan Byrne of the band King Cobb Steelie performs in Whitehorse in 2003, when the Frostbite festival was in its heyday. The festival has 38 years of history in Yukon but has floundered in recent years.
