Yukon court finds Michael Nehass unfit to stand trial
Yukon Supreme Court Justice Scott Brooker said Michael Nehass 'is clearly mentally ill and has been for a number of years.' A Yukon Supreme Court judge has found Michael Nehass mentally unfit to stand trial, meaning an immediate halt to the Crown's application to have him declared a dangerous offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Jan 3
|24or6to4
|3
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC