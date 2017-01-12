The Royal bill: Yukon paid $429K for Will and Kate's sleepover
The Duchess of Cambridge talks to children at a community street festival in Whitehorse on Sep 28. The Yukon government spent thousands of dollars on balloons, flags and umbrellas for the event. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's overnight visit to Yukon last September brought some excitement and attention to the territory, but for a price - $429,286.
