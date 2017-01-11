Port Moody, Langley among top Canadian cities for monogamy: survey
Has a romantic runaround given you the desire for something more stable? You might look to a few cities in B.C. Port Moody ranked third in Canada for the highest number of monogamous people, according to a report released Tuesday by EliteSingles dating service, which surveyed 20,000 of its members. The highest number of men who report being committed to just one partner were in Port Moody, while Langley and Richmond are home to the highest numbers of monogamous women.
