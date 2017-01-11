Port Moody, Langley among top Canadia...

Port Moody, Langley among top Canadian cities for monogamy: survey

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Now Newspaper

Has a romantic runaround given you the desire for something more stable? You might look to a few cities in B.C. Port Moody ranked third in Canada for the highest number of monogamous people, according to a report released Tuesday by EliteSingles dating service, which surveyed 20,000 of its members. The highest number of men who report being committed to just one partner were in Port Moody, while Langley and Richmond are home to the highest numbers of monogamous women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yukon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... Jan 3 24or6to4 3
News William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ... Sep '16 Let em eat Cake eh 1
News The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O... Sep '16 Plus 1
News Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16) Mar '16 BRAD Nail in the ... 1
News Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14) Dec '15 Chug Norris - Judge 28
News Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15) Jul '15 Medewiwin 1
News Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15) Apr '15 Lola 1
See all Yukon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yukon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Yukon

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC