Kidnapping, torture trial returns to city from Yukon
A former Lethbridge man, who was expected to plead guilty to kidnapping and torturing another man more than five years ago, has apparently changed his mind. John Edward Reynolds was set to go to trial last May on charges of kidnapping with a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, housebreaking and committing aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, being disguised with intent, extortion using a firearm and administering a noxious substance.
