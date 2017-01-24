Kidnapping case adjourned
A former Lethbridge man who was expected to plead guilty to kidnapping and torturing another man more than five years ago may now be headed for trial. Again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Jan 3
|24or6to4
|3
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC