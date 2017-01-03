Flu circulating 'quite strongly' in Yukon, say health officials
'I think we're going to see it circulating around here for a while,' said Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health. "All the indications are that flu continues to circulate quite strongly," said Dr. Brendan Hanley, the territory's chief medical officer of health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Jan 3
|24or6to4
|3
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC