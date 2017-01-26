Feds announce $1M to boost Yukon First Nations tourism opportunities
Bardish Chagger was in Whitehorse Thursday to announce a $2.8 million investment in tourism in the territory. One million dollars will go to the Yukon First Nations Culture and Tourism Association, which hopes to use the money to increase First Nations tourism opportunities.
