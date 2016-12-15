Yukon's new Liberal premier meets Justin Trudeau in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in his office on Parliament Hill on Thursday. Sandy Silver, who was sworn in as Yukon's new Liberal premier last Saturday, began his first official trip to Ottawa by meeting a kindred political spirit - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
