'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women join march on Washington, D.C.

There are 3 comments on the The Now Newspaper story from Saturday Dec 31, titled 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women join march on Washington, D.C.. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

Before this year's American election, Tina Woodland had never protested anything in her life. But when she heard that thousands of women were planning to march on the U.S. capital the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, the Yukon resident knew she had to join in.

Haereldes

Brazil

#1 Sunday Jan 1
Why would they protest the winner getting inaugurated instead of the loser?
Why do leftists want to silence and punish with their censorship of political correctness, but don't want to be silenced themselves?

Judged:

1

1

1

I voted for Trump

Paris, France

#2 Monday Jan 2
"Before this year's American election, Tina Woodland had never protested anything in her life. But when she heard that thousands of women were planning to march on the U.S. capital the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, the Yukon resident knew she had to join in."

LOL ! You should just retreat to your safe space lady, you are a smart and beautiful princess in there while in reality you are just one more fat ugly loser who hates America. I reckon there will be quite a lot of those "protesting" President Trump on January 20th...

Judged:

2

1

1

24or6to4

Dunlap, TN

#3 Tuesday Jan 3
Well, the Canadians should treat their new citizens with more respect!

https://www.lotterypost.com/blogentry/119705
Yukon

