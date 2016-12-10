Teams register for the 19th Yukon River Quest
It took only a month, but registrations for the 19th annual Yukon River Quest hit the 100-team mark at the end of November. The 715-kilometer wilderness adventure paddling race is held on the Yukon River from Whitehorse to Dawson City in Canada's Yukon Territory.
