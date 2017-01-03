GS201410302129986AR.jpg
Dr. Taofik Adedeji began practice on January 13, 2014 as a General Practitioner, joining Dr. Kabongo and staff in Preeceville at the Preeceville & District Health Centre. Dr. Adedeji previously practiced in Whitehorse, Yukon.
