'Don't panic': Edmonton's chief economist forecasts modest growth in 2017
John Rose, the city's chief economist, sees a better year ahead for manufacturing services and people who have left the labour force. Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton for the past 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yukon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|William and Kate face up to culinary challenge ...
|Sep '16
|Let em eat Cake eh
|1
|The grandiose - but failed - 1960s plan by an O...
|Sep '16
|Plus
|1
|Homeless Yukon man remembers his one-way bus ti... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|BRAD Nail in the ...
|1
|Stephen Harper blasted for remarks on missing a... (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Chug Norris - Judge
|28
|Does Northern Canada need a university? (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Rifles, cocaine and cash seized in Whitehorse raid (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Lola
|1
|Haiti quake's effects still felt by Canadians o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yukon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC