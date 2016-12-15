American collector finds trove of Yuk...

American collector finds trove of Yukon CB radio memorabilia

Sunday Dec 4

Jordan Smith loves to scavenge for new collections, sometimes coming across things he hasn't seen before - and from places he least expects. The Oxford, Miss., resident recently stumbled upon QSL cards - what he calls "calling cards" - that come from the 1970s craze days of Citizens Band or "CB" radios, handheld radio devices that look like walkie-talkies, but cover a much larger frequency range.

