University of Saskatchewan team aims to improve maternal outcomes in Mozambique

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have been awarded $16.6 million by Global Affairs Canada to increase maternal and newborn survival rates in Mozambique. The team at the Saskatoon-based university will be partnering with national and provincial health ministries in Mozambique to help improve health services for women and tackle gender barriers that prevent them from accessing effective care.

