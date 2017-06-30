Trial date set for man accused of kil...

Trial date set for man accused of killing Celeste Yawney

Read more: CBC News

A date has been set for a jury trial for the man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Celeste Yawney in Regina. An investigation into the 33-year-old woman's death began on May 24, 2015, when police officers were called to a home on Ingersoll Crescent in Regina's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Saskatchewan

