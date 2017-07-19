The anti-racist ad that triggered a b...

The anti-racist ad that triggered a backlash

There are 1 comment on the MacLeans story from 17 hrs ago, titled The anti-racist ad that triggered a backlash. In it, MacLeans reports that:

The man with a white beard, glasses and pleasant half-smile looks unassuming on the deep red billboard looming over the busy Saskatoon freeway. But to judge by the public reaction to his words, displayed in white block letters next to his portrait, you'd think this man was a rabble-rouser.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bob

Port Hardy, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
Why is it that only white people are branded as racists? The worst racists in this town are the chugs. Of course the chugs are perennial victims and have the right to lash out at the very people that allow them to exist.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 14 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 9
News City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism... Jul 4 Bob 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... Jul 3 Bob 1
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... Jun 28 Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 282,311,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC