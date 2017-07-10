Spokane Chiefs acquire goalie Declan Hobbs from Kootenay - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST
The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have acquired goaltender Declan Hobbs from the Kootenay Ice in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. Hobbs, a 1998-born goalie from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was originally a third round pick by Kootenay in 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|Jul 8
|Copyandpaste
|10
|The anti-racist ad that triggered a backlash
|Jul 7
|Bob
|1
|City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism...
|Jul 4
|Bob
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Jul 3
|Bob
|1
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|Jun 28
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC