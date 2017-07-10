Spokane Chiefs acquire goalie Declan Hobbs from Kootenay - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST

The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have acquired goaltender Declan Hobbs from the Kootenay Ice in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. Hobbs, a 1998-born goalie from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was originally a third round pick by Kootenay in 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

