Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Saskatoon, parts of Saskatchewan
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable in Saskatchewan for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms are expected to develop late Monday morning along a cold front now at the Alberta border.
