Scent of cinnamon buns brings bear and baker face to face at Saskatchewan national park

1 hr ago

Les Archer was pulling a tray of cinnamon buns out of the oven when a bear came banging at the bakery door. A bear and a baker came face to face when the wild animal tried to break into a Saskatchewan bakery, drawn by the wafting scent of cinnamon buns on the weekend.

Saskatchewan

