Saskatoon shutterbug giving away 150 ...

Saskatoon shutterbug giving away 150 photos of Western Canada landscape

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBC News

Saskatoon photographer Jannik Plaetner is holding a reception Friday night during which he'll give away 150 photos he took of the Western Canadian landscape. A Saskatoon photographer is giving away 150 photos he's taken of Canadian landscapes stretching from B.C. to Manitoba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The anti-racist ad that triggered a backlash 16 hr Bob 1
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 20 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 9
News City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism... Jul 4 Bob 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... Jul 3 Bob 1
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... Jun 28 Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,440 • Total comments across all topics: 282,317,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC